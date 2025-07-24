Türkiye expands penalties for employing undocumented foreign workers

ANKARA

Türkiye has introduced stricter measures targeting employers who hire undocumented foreign workers, according to a new regulation published in the Official Gazette.

Under the regulation, employers will now be held financially responsible for a range of costs related to the deportation process. These include accommodation, return travel and medical expenses for both the foreign worker and any accompanying spouse or children.

The expenditures, initially covered by the country’s migration management authority, will be billed to the employer, who will be given one month to pay upon notification. Unpaid debts will be pursued by tax authorities.

The regulation, set to take effect six months after its publication, reiterates the prohibition of employing foreign nationals without a work permit and outlines conditions for legal employment.

Employers must have an active and legally registered business, employ at least five Turkish citizens per foreign worker and offer positions that cannot be filled by Turkish nationals.

Financial thresholds for companies include a minimum paid-in capital of 500,000 Turkish Liras, gross sales of 8 million liras or $180,000 in annual exports.

Minimum gross salaries for foreign workers vary by role: 26,005 liras for domestic work, 52,011 liras for skilled labor, 78,016 liras for managerial positions, 104,022 liras for engineers and architects and 130,027 liras for senior executives and pilots.

Exceptions apply for elderly, child or patient care roles. Strategic sectors, such as tourism and IT, and industries like health care, aviation and R&D may benefit from eased employment criteria.