Türkiye exits World Cup after Paraguay defeat

Türkiye exits World Cup after Paraguay defeat

SANTA CLARA
Türkiye exits World Cup after Paraguay defeat

Türkiye has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Paraguay in its second Group D match.

Matías Galarza scored the only goal after just 64 seconds at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, giving Paraguay an early lead that it protected until the final whistle.

The defeat left Türkiye without a point after two matches, following its opening loss to Australia.

Paraguay played the entire second half with 10 men after Miguel Almirón was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

Almirón was sent off after covering his mouth during an exchange with Türkiye defender Mert Müldür, in violation of a new rule applied at the tournament.

Türkiye pushed for an equalizer after the break but could not break through Paraguay’s defense.

The result ended the Crescent-Stars’ hopes of advancing from the group before their final match against co-host the United States.

Türkiye will face the United States at Los Angeles Stadium on June 25.

Paraguay, meanwhile, moved to three points and kept its qualification hopes alive ahead of its final group match against Australia.

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Türkiye has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to 10-man Paraguay in its second Group D match.
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