Türkiye evacuates citizens, Gazan patients amid war

ANKARA

Türkiye has evacuated 61 patients and 49 companions from Gaza to Egypt, with plans to transport the patients to the capital Ankara via plane, according to a statement by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Türkiye's Defense Ministry also allocated another plane to evacuate a total of 109 Gaza patients who are set to receive treatment in Türkiye. The aircraft, which departed from the central province of Kayseri, carried 10 medical personnel onboard.

The move follows Türkiye's ongoing efforts to aid those affected by the recent Israeli airstrike on a Turkish-run hospital in Palestine.

Earlier, 27 Gazan patients and their companions have been transferred to Türkiye for treatment. Two military planes, departing from el-Arish airport in Egypt, landed at Esenboğa Airport in Ankara on Nov. 16.

The patients were closely monitored by a team of nine expert health care professionals throughout the journey, and they were subsequently moved to a hospital.

The evacuation plan also involves transferring patients from the Rafah border gate, the only route out of the region not controlled by Israel, to Egypt's al-Sheikh Zayed and el-Arish hospitals.

Türkiye, Egypt and Israel have previously joined forces to create a health coordination team aimed at facilitating the transfer of patients from Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

The coordination team, spearheaded by Turkish and Egyptian health ministers, also includes Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso.

The Turkish minister said Ankara has been actively engaged in conducting feasibility studies in Egypt and Gaza since Oct. 22, working towards the establishment of field hospitals to address the growing health care needs in the region.

Meanwhile, in a parliamentary meeting, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that 170 people have been successfully evacuated from Gaza by Türkiye, with efforts underway to evacuate an additional 983.

The individuals in question included citizens of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, along with their family members, who crossed the Rafah gate with Egypt. They are expected to be brought to Cairo before returning home by air.

Fidan also highlighted that 11 planes carrying medicines, medical supplies, equipment and generators have been delivered to Egypt's al-Arish airport for onward delivery to Gaza.

In a related development, Koca said earlier that the necessary permits for shipping 51 containers of medical supplies and 20 fully-equipped ambulances and generators had been obtained.

These supplies, totaling around 500 tons, departed from western İzmir city's Alsancak port and are expected to arrive at Egypt's el-Arish port on Nov. 11.

The aid package comprises fully-equipped construction-type heavy climate field hospitals, inflatable field hospitals and medical drugs and consumables, the minister informed.