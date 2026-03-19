Türkiye, EU hold talks on e-commerce, carbon pricing

Türkiye, EU hold talks on e-commerce, carbon pricing

ANKARA
Türkiye, EU hold talks on e-commerce, carbon pricing

Türkiye and the European Union discussed a roadmap to facilitate e-commerce and reviewed technical aspects of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) at a working group meeting between the Trade Ministry and the European Commission, the ministry said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu and Gerassimos Thomas of the European Commission, according to a ministry statement.

The two sides reviewed progress in technical work on planned cooperation in e-commerce and mapped out steps to facilitate e-commerce between Türkiye and the bloc.

On CBAM, the talks focused on how Türkiye’s renewable energy system could be reflected in the methodology used for exports to the EU. Officials also discussed recognition of verification processes that would allow exporters in covered sectors to use actual emissions values instead of default figures.

The consultations also covered a review of default emissions values set for some sectors.

They further discussed whether exemptions granted to producers under the EU Emissions Trading System could be reflected in CBAM implementation and whether Türkiye’s carbon pricing mechanism, which is still under development, could be deducted from CBAM calculations, the ministry said.

The ministry said close dialogue with the European Commission would continue to support balanced growth in bilateral trade under the Customs Union framework and to strengthen supply and value chains.

 

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