Türkiye establishes union of technical universities

ANKARA

Turkish officials have established an association of technical universities in a bid to further enhance the culture of collaboration and cooperation between the educational institutions.

The newly found union encompasses a total of 11 institutions, including the country’s most prominent technical universities, such as Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ) and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ).

The association aims to facilitate joint initiatives among member universities, establish stronger relationships with industry and foster greater collaboration. It also seeks to guarantee that technical institutions contribute to education, social contribution, internationalization, joint research culture, quality and R&D activities, and to encourage collaboration in all of these aspects.

In this way, the initiative intends to help the country’s scientific and technical growth by enhancing its competitiveness in the international market.

In his remarks during the union's inaugural meeting at İTÜ, Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) head Erol Özvar expressed his belief that organization will make substantial contributions to the nation and higher education system. "I believe that this union will improve the harmony between engineering education and research culture,” he added.