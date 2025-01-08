Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

ANKARA

Türkiye has established a dedicated new agency to tackle growing cyber-based threats.

The Cybersecurity Directorate, established by a presidential decree published on Jan. 8, will implement decisions of a new board, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will include the interior, justice, defense, transport and infrastructure and industry and technology ministries.

It will determine policies, strategies and targets to ensure cybersecurity, prepare action plans, carry out projects to support information security and work to boost cooperation between the public, private sector and universities in this field.

A roadmap for the improvement of cybersecurity and protection of the country’s information infrastructures was announced last year by the government.

"I hope the Cybersecurity Presidency, which was established to prevent cyber threats to our country and to ensure the necessary coordination between institutions in this field, will be beneficial to our nation," Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on X.