Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

ANKARA
Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

Türkiye has established a dedicated new agency to tackle growing cyber-based threats.

The Cybersecurity Directorate, established by a presidential decree published on Jan. 8, will implement decisions of a new board, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will include the interior, justice, defense, transport and infrastructure and industry and technology ministries.

It will determine policies, strategies and targets to ensure cybersecurity, prepare action plans, carry out projects to support information security and work to boost cooperation between the public, private sector and universities in this field.

A roadmap for the improvement of cybersecurity and protection of the country’s information infrastructures was announced last year by the government.

"I hope the Cybersecurity Presidency, which was established to prevent cyber threats to our country and to ensure the necessary coordination between institutions in this field, will be beneficial to our nation," Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on X.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items

Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items
Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90

Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90
Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

Erzurum kicks off winter sports events
Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit

Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit
Establishment of internationally recognized govt in Syria priority: Fidan

Establishment of internationally recognized gov't in Syria 'priority': Fidan
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿