Türkiye establishes near-space observation station in Antarctica

Türkiye establishes near-space observation station in Antarctica

ANKARA
Türkiye establishes near-space observation station in Antarctica

Türkiye has established a near-space observation station on Antarctica’s Horseshoe Island as part of its ninth National Antarctic Science Expedition (TAE-IX) team’s ongoing scientific research efforts, the Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

"With this station, established with the ‘View of Space’ perspective, a priority within our national polar science strategy, we are accelerating Türkiye’s scientific research efforts on the white continent,” Kacır said in a statement on X.

He highlighted that Antarctica serves as an excellent research and laboratory environment for space-related projects and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening its presence on the continent. "We will continue to enhance our capabilities in space science in line with the goals of our national space program [a roadmap based on realistic and competitive goals].”

Unveiled in 2021, the national space program outlines the country’s 10-year vision, strategies, objectives and projects on space policies, aiming to carry the country to an upper league in the global space race.

Within the scope of the country’s objectives in this direction, the ninth national antarctic science expedition team — comprising 20 researchers, including scientists from Australia, Colombia, South Korea and Malaysia — set off on its journey to conduct 19 scientific projects in Antarctica last month.

Under the leadership of expedition coordinator Burcu Özsoy, the team seeks to engage in bilateral scientific collaborations and station visits as part of Türkiye’s broader science diplomacy efforts.

After completing their research at the camp on Horseshoe Island, the scientists aim to successfully conclude their mission on March 12.

Since 2017, Türkiye has organized 12 polar science expeditions — eight to Antarctica and four to the Arctic — to support research.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  2. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  3. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

  4. New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile

    New Delhi vows to flatten monster garbage pile

  5. Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found

    Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found
Recommended
Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan
CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession
Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan

Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan
UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye

UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye
Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border

Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border
Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma

Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma
Türkiye’s defense attaché takes office in Damascus

Türkiye’s defense attaché takes office in Damascus
WORLD Israels mission against Hamas not accomplished: New military chief

Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

New armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during his inauguration yesterday that Israel's mission to defeat Hamas was "not accomplished.”

ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿