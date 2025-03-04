Türkiye establishes near-space observation station in Antarctica

ANKARA

Türkiye has established a near-space observation station on Antarctica’s Horseshoe Island as part of its ninth National Antarctic Science Expedition (TAE-IX) team’s ongoing scientific research efforts, the Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

"With this station, established with the ‘View of Space’ perspective, a priority within our national polar science strategy, we are accelerating Türkiye’s scientific research efforts on the white continent,” Kacır said in a statement on X.

He highlighted that Antarctica serves as an excellent research and laboratory environment for space-related projects and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening its presence on the continent. "We will continue to enhance our capabilities in space science in line with the goals of our national space program [a roadmap based on realistic and competitive goals].”

Unveiled in 2021, the national space program outlines the country’s 10-year vision, strategies, objectives and projects on space policies, aiming to carry the country to an upper league in the global space race.

Within the scope of the country’s objectives in this direction, the ninth national antarctic science expedition team — comprising 20 researchers, including scientists from Australia, Colombia, South Korea and Malaysia — set off on its journey to conduct 19 scientific projects in Antarctica last month.

Under the leadership of expedition coordinator Burcu Özsoy, the team seeks to engage in bilateral scientific collaborations and station visits as part of Türkiye’s broader science diplomacy efforts.

After completing their research at the camp on Horseshoe Island, the scientists aim to successfully conclude their mission on March 12.

Since 2017, Türkiye has organized 12 polar science expeditions — eight to Antarctica and four to the Arctic — to support research.