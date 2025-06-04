Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

ANKARA

Türkiye on Wednesday enacted a significant penal reform package that could lead to the early release of nearly 20,000 prisoners, after the law was published in the Official Gazette.

The legislation — known as the 10th Judicial Package — was approved by parliament earlier this week following the removal of eight contested articles. With its publication, the law immediately entered into force.

According to government figures, the reform paves the way for the conditional release of approximately 19,800 inmates, including repeat offenders with multiple convictions who will now be eligible for parole.

The law also expands home confinement options for prisoners under specific circumstances. Inmates who are severely ill or disabled and unable to sustain themselves in prison conditions, and who do not pose a serious threat to public safety, may now serve their sentences at home.

Women with children older than six months who are serving sentences of five years or less will also be eligible for home confinement, subject to a judge's decision.

Additionally, individuals sentenced to less than two years in prison will now be required to serve at least five days behind bars.

Some controversial articles, including provisions for harsher penalties for public safety offenses and the use of weapons or explosives, were removed from the bill during parliamentary debate following opposition criticism.