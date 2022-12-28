Türkiye emerging as energy hub, says IEA chief

Emre Eser - ISTANBUL

Türkiye can be an alternative energy hub, especially in renewable energy, International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Fatih Birol has said.

“Türkiye is making rapid progress on the manufacturing side of renewable energy,” Birol said in an interview with daily Hürriyet.

“Türkiye’s status of being an alternative in energy is always talked about. Now is the time to be an alternative in energy. As Europe gets stronger in renewable energy, Türkiye may be one of the most important manufacturers. We have achieved this in automotive. If we look at the point reached so far, it seems that this will also happen in renewable energy.”

Birol noted that hydrogen will also be an important energy source in the near future.

“Türkiye is growing very fast in renewable energy, and this growth will continue,” he said.

“For this, both private and public sectors need to take quick steps. The public side should give more incentives. Hydrogen [power] will follow the solar and the wind. There is a long way to go, there may be slowdowns, but the path is clear. It will be an important alternative both in Türkiye and in the world.”

Birol noted that storing natural gas will also be an important issue.

“The most important step taken in Türkiye recently is the [natural gas] storage facility in Silivri,” he said.

“Stock is kept for tough times. These warehouses are also a critical assurance for Türkiye’s difficult times. But I think the importance of this is not well understood. Being able to store natural gas is one of the most important jobs in the world right now. That’s why this storage so strategic.”

Türkiye’s recent gas findings in the Black Sea are also crucial, the IEA chief added.

“Discoveries in the Black Sea have been very positive for Türkiye since day one,” Briol said.

“Of course, this will not solve our country’s energy problem. However, it will also lighten a very important burden. Every additional reserve available there contributes to alleviating the burden of imports in energy. But there is an important point: This gas cannot be completely liberating. Supporting this with renewable and nuclear energy is also very beneficial for the future.”

Birol emphasized that nuclear energy is “a must” for Türkiye, which is building its first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin’s Akkuyu district.

“Europe regrets its premature exit from nuclear power,” he said, recalling that many European countries have shut down their nuclear reactors.

“All country leaders I meet ask for opinions on nuclear energy. Most countries, including the giants of Europe, will step up in nuclear power. In addition to conventional power plants, new small nuclear power plant investments are coming. Nuclear is also indispensable for Türkiye. We will see nuclear power plants in different regions. Nuclear is clean energy, but it is very critical with which country it is partnered with and the safe technology used.”

Birol also noted that the world is in the midst of a major energy crisis, which he forecasts will continue for some time.

“We are in the midst of the most influential and energy crisis in history, and we have not yet felt the full effects of the crisis,” he said.

“We will see rising inflation and subsequent employment losses. High energy costs will continue to weigh on economies for a long time. We will live through this for a while. Sectors such as chemistry, iron and steel, cement, glass and automotive will continue to be the sectors most affected by this crisis. In addition, its effects on transportation will be felt by all countries.”