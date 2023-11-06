Türkiye, Egypt collaborate to transfer Gaza patients for urgent treatment

ANKARA
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced a collaborative effort with Egypt to transfer cancer patients and emergency cases from Gaza to Türkiye for urgent medical treatment.

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Koca revealed that he had a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Khaled Abdel-Ghafar, to address the pressing healthcare needs of Gazans affected by the recent conflict.

Their discussion aimed at “jointly healing the wounds of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, who are unable to access health services due to Israel’s inhumane attacks," Koca said in a post on Nov. 5

The two ministers discussed various crucial matters during their meeting, reaching an agreement to facilitate the transfer of nearly 1,000 patients and wounded individuals, particularly those undergoing cancer treatment at the Turkish-run hospital recently targeted by Israeli attacks.

These patients will be transported to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, the only way into Gaza not controlled by Israel, where they will subsequently be transferred to Türkiye via air ambulances and a hospital ship, the minister informed.

During the meeting, the Egyptian minister approved the entry of two Turkish ships into the ports, where they are awaiting the shipment of field hospitals and ambulances intended for use in the treatment of the wounded Gazans, Koca added.

"This close and unforgettable humanitarian cooperation that we have established with the minister for the treatment of our brothers and sisters from Gaza will also give more impetus to the existing cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye in the field of health," he wrote.

