Türkiye earns spot on TIME’s world’s greatest places list

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has earned a remarkable spot on TIME magazine’s much-anticipated annual list of the World’s Greatest Places this year, spotlighting 100 exceptional destinations across the globe.

The 2025 selection showcases not only natural beauty but also cultural richness, sustainable tourism and innovative experiences.

Among the featured destinations, a resort in the southwestern city of Muğla’s tourism hotspot Bodrum stands out not just for its opulent lodging options but also for its distinctive architecture and commitment to sustainability.

“If summer on the Aegean has long evoked images of Grecian island hopping, it’s time to explore the Turkish Riviera, where the shoreline’s ancient hills of prized olive groves and grape vines rival the decadence of the Cyclades,” TIME wrote, inviting travelers to look beyond the familiar.

“Bodrum is booming this year, and no resort shines brighter than Maxx Royal, which opened there last May. Low-slung tiers of suites and villas are staggered across the naturally sloping landscape,” the magazine added, pointing to the growing popularity of Bodrum, a coastal gem known for its serene bays and vibrant social scene.

As one of the country’s renowned coastal destinations, Bodrum also remains on the radar of world-famous luxury cruise companies, with the renowned vacation land expecting to host a total of 120 cruise ships and 158,500 passengers this season alone.

Other destinations on the list include the Mbano Manor Hotel near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, praised for blending luxury with local heritage; Arizona’s Flagstaff in the United States, home to the Lowell Observatory and star-filled skies; and Paris’ reopened Notre Dame Cathedral as a representation of a symbol of historical revival.