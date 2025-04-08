Türkiye earns spot on TIME’s world’s greatest places list

Türkiye earns spot on TIME’s world’s greatest places list

ISTANBUL
Türkiye earns spot on TIME’s world’s greatest places list

Türkiye has earned a remarkable spot on TIME magazine’s much-anticipated annual list of the World’s Greatest Places this year, spotlighting 100 exceptional destinations across the globe.

 

The 2025 selection showcases not only natural beauty but also cultural richness, sustainable tourism and innovative experiences.

 

Among the featured destinations, a resort in the southwestern city of Muğla’s tourism hotspot Bodrum stands out not just for its opulent lodging options but also for its distinctive architecture and commitment to sustainability.

 

“If summer on the Aegean has long evoked images of Grecian island hopping, it’s time to explore the Turkish Riviera, where the shoreline’s ancient hills of prized olive groves and grape vines rival the decadence of the Cyclades,” TIME wrote, inviting travelers to look beyond the familiar.

 

“Bodrum is booming this year, and no resort shines brighter than Maxx Royal, which opened there last May. Low-slung tiers of suites and villas are staggered across the naturally sloping landscape,” the magazine added, pointing to the growing popularity of Bodrum, a coastal gem known for its serene bays and vibrant social scene.

 

As one of the country’s renowned coastal destinations, Bodrum also remains on the radar of world-famous luxury cruise companies, with the renowned vacation land expecting to host a total of 120 cruise ships and 158,500 passengers this season alone.

 

Other destinations on the list include the Mbano Manor Hotel near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, praised for blending luxury with local heritage; Arizona’s Flagstaff in the United States, home to the Lowell Observatory and star-filled skies; and Paris’ reopened Notre Dame Cathedral as a representation of a symbol of historical revival.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  2. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  3. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  4. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

  5. Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

    Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza
Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms
Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers

Türkiye reports drop in Russian, Ukrainian war refugee numbers
Turkish entertainment group files lawsuits amid concert cancellations

Turkish entertainment group files lawsuits amid concert cancellations
Turks spend over 7 hours on internet each day: Report

Turks spend over 7 hours on internet each day: Report
Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation, maps app

Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation, maps app
Türkiye temporarily halts lemon exports

Türkiye temporarily halts lemon exports
WORLD Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿