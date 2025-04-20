Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

ANKARA
Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

Turkish fighter jets dropped leaflets written in Kurdish over mountainous areas of northern Iraq, urging PKK terrorists to lay down their arms in line with a call by the terror group’s jailed leader, media reports said on April 19.

The leaflets were scattered over the Asos Mountain region, a known PKK stronghold. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

“Listen to your comrades and place your trust in the forgiving state. Leave your caves and choose to live in peace with your loved ones before it’s too late,” one leaflet read, according to images circulated in the media.

The leaflets also featured quotes attributed to surrendered PKK terrorists who recount how they were offered protection by the Turkish state.

“They didn't tell us that Turkish soldiers are so good. I am comfortable, they gave me warm food, they took very good care of us. After many years, they allowed me to see my family,” read a quote.

The message refers to PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call in February, in which he urged the terrorist group to disarm and disband. His statement was conveyed through a delegation from the Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which visited him in his prison on İmralı Island.

The group is expected to hold a congress where it may officially announce an end to its decades-long terror campaign. 

The DEM Party delegation also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 10, in a move seen as part of ongoing efforts to revive talks for “terror-free Türkiye.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

    Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

  2. Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

    Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

  3. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  4. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  5. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
Recommended
DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat
Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day
Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage
Erdoğan warns of population decline as families under threat

Erdoğan warns of population decline as families 'under threat'
Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks

Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks
WORLD Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

An Israeli military probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers in Gaza admitted Sunday that mistakes led to their deaths and that a field commander would be dismissed.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿