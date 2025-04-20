Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

ANKARA

Turkish fighter jets dropped leaflets written in Kurdish over mountainous areas of northern Iraq, urging PKK terrorists to lay down their arms in line with a call by the terror group’s jailed leader, media reports said on April 19.

The leaflets were scattered over the Asos Mountain region, a known PKK stronghold. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

“Listen to your comrades and place your trust in the forgiving state. Leave your caves and choose to live in peace with your loved ones before it’s too late,” one leaflet read, according to images circulated in the media.

The leaflets also featured quotes attributed to surrendered PKK terrorists who recount how they were offered protection by the Turkish state.

“They didn't tell us that Turkish soldiers are so good. I am comfortable, they gave me warm food, they took very good care of us. After many years, they allowed me to see my family,” read a quote.

The message refers to PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call in February, in which he urged the terrorist group to disarm and disband. His statement was conveyed through a delegation from the Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which visited him in his prison on İmralı Island.

The group is expected to hold a congress where it may officially announce an end to its decades-long terror campaign.

The DEM Party delegation also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 10, in a move seen as part of ongoing efforts to revive talks for “terror-free Türkiye.”