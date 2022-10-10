Türkiye does not worry over energy, food supplies: Erdoğan

Türkiye does not worry over energy, food supplies: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye does not worry over energy, food supplies: Erdoğan

World leaders are very much concerned with the energy and food supplies following the Ukraine-Russia war but Türkiye does not face such a problem, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 10.

“Inflation, which has reached the highest levels of the last 50-60 years, is pushing everyone, including western countries,” Erdoğan said at the Higher Education Academic Year opening ceremony.

As winter approaches in these countries, concerns about energy and food are escalating, he said and added, “I heard this from the leaders at the Prague summit: ‘How will we get through this winter?’ I said, ‘we don’t have such a problem.’”

Erdoğan criticized the leaders of only thinking about this issue. “But on the other hand, unfortunately, they were not evaluating the developments between Russia and Ukraine with common sense,” he said.

The president stressed that both political instability and economic problems were hitting the poor countries at the fringes of the global system the hardest.

“Fragile states with weak economies, unable to achieve social peace, have difficulty in managing this painful process,” Erdoğan said, noting that it is inevitable that there will be radical changes in the world in the coming period.

Humanity has been going through a period of crisis that has started with the pandemic in the last few years, continuing with economic problems and hot conflicts, Erdoğan said.

“When we look especially carefully at the new crises that erupt in a different part of the world almost every day, we open our eyes with this. The global system, which was built to protect the interests of the victors after World War II, is going through one of the biggest shocks of the last 70 years,” he added.

States with a weak economy, limited production capacity, unable to achieve full social peace and open to political interventions, and fragile states have difficulty in managing this painful process, Erdoğan emphasized.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye does not worry over energy, food supplies: Erdoğan

Türkiye does not worry over energy, food supplies: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rapid rise to fame dangerous for children, expert warns

    Rapid rise to fame dangerous for children, expert warns

  2. Man goes on world tour with $5, visits 50 countries

    Man goes on world tour with $5, visits 50 countries

  3. Nearly 400,000 pets registered on PETVET system: Ministry

    Nearly 400,000 pets registered on PETVET system: Ministry

  4. FX-protected deposit scheme to be extended: Minister

    FX-protected deposit scheme to be extended: Minister

  5. Expert warns of rising risk of COVID cases

    Expert warns of rising risk of COVID cases
Recommended
Çavuşoğlu, Kuleba discuss missile attacks on Ukraine

Çavuşoğlu, Kuleba discuss missile attacks on Ukraine
Türkiye seeks visa facilitation to Europe at PACE

Türkiye seeks visa facilitation to Europe at PACE
Türkiye renovated 164 museums in 20 years: Erdoğan

Türkiye renovated 164 museums in 20 years: Erdoğan
Facilities fined over $21 mln for pollution: Ministry

Facilities fined over $21 mln for pollution: Ministry
Rapid rise to fame dangerous for children, expert warns

Rapid rise to fame dangerous for children, expert warns
Man goes on world tour with $5, visits 50 countries

Man goes on world tour with $5, visits 50 countries
WORLD US trio, including ex-Fed chief Bernanke, win economics Nobel

US trio, including ex-Fed chief Bernanke, win economics Nobel

The Nobel Economics Prize was on Monday awarded to a US trio for their contributions on explaining the role of banks in the economy.

ECONOMY Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Türkiye’s textile industry that has increased its share over the past years in global trade aims to become one of the top three players in the world market.

SPORTS Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Oct. 5.