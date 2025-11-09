Türkiye develops plans to increase its aid to Gaza: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye is exerting intense efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza and expanding its plans accordingly, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, criticizing Israel for blocking the entrance of trucks into the enclave at the expense of breaching the ceasefire deal.

“Aid corridors are being deliberately blocked [by Israel] and, unfortunately, [they] prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the region. Six hundred trucks of humanitarian aid were supposed to be allowed in daily, but even this promise, which they made, is not being kept,” Erdoğan said on his return from Azerbaijan where he attended the Victory Day parade.

“Türkiye is exerting great efforts to deliver humanitarian aid pledged by the Turkish people. We are in talks with our friends and brothers on our plans to this end, and we are expanding them,” he said.

“The delivery of urgently needed supplies to Gaza is of paramount importance to us. This issue is not just a matter of sending aid; it is also a matter of humanity. We continue to follow this closely,” Erdoğan underlined.

To provide better living conditions for Palestinians, Türkiye will send container homes to Gaza, the president added.

Türkiye begins constructing houses in Syria

On a question on Syria, Erdoğan informed that Türkiye has begun constructing houses in northern Syria, a move that can increase the number of Syrians who wish to return to their homeland.

“The number of Syrian who returned home since 2016 exceeded one million 290 thousand and this figure is rising every passing day. These are good results for us,” he stated, adding more Syrians will return as peace and stability prevails in the country.

Türkiye is closely following chaos in Sudan

On a question about ongoing civil war in Sudan that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians, mostly women and children, Erdoğan said, informing that Türkiye is working on plans how to help Sudan in these bitter days.

“Thousands of people have lost their lives in Sudan over the past two years. Millions have been displaced and driven into exile. Children are struggling with hunger and disease. We hope for a resolution to the conflict in Sudan and an end to the bloodshed between brothers,” he said.

The conflict between the two rival parties needs to be resolved through dialogue, Erdoğan underlined, stressing that Türkiye is aware of the heavy burden on its shoulders. “As Türkiye, we cannot just watch the developments from distance. We will continue our efforts for peace and security of Sudan. Sudanese people should know that Türkiye is with them,” the president said.

Positive developments on Eurofighters’ sale

On a question about Türkiye’s acquisition of Eurofighter jets, Erdoğan described the recent steps taken to this end as very positive, referring to the signing of an agreement with the U.S. for the transaction 20 war planes.

“But besides this, we also had some talks with Qatar and Oman. We may purchase some Eurofighters from them. If we can accomplish all these deals, it will be very positive for our country,” he said.

“In addition, with the defense industry steps we're taking in our country, Türkiye will seize significant opportunities. The technical discussions and progress made are crucial."

On Türkiye’s talks with the U.S. on the purchase of F-16 and F-35 war planes, Erdoğan said his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump created good results. “I wish that given promises will be kept,” he stated.