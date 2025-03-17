Türkiye ‘deeply saddened’ over casualties due to severe storms, tornadoes in US

ANKARA

Türkiye is “deeply saddened” over the casualties caused by tornadoes and severe storms in the central and southeastern U.S., the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the tornadoes and severe storms that were effective in some states of the USA,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We convey our condolences to the people of the USA and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

Severe weather has battered the central and southeastern U.S., leaving at least 34 people dead and dozens injured as tornadoes, wildfires and dust storms caused widespread destruction.

Missouri was hit the hardest, with 12 fatalities from more than a dozen tornadoes, while Arkansas recorded three deaths and 29 injuries.

Mississippi saw six deaths, three people missing and at least 29 injured, prompting a state of emergency.

High winds and dust storms led to deadly vehicle pileups in Kansas, killing eight, while Texas reported four deaths from similar conditions.

In Oklahoma, a car crash caused by wildfire smoke claimed one life.

Authorities warn that the tornado outbreak, which has already spawned at least 58 twisters since Friday, could continue into the night, with the highest risk in the Deep South.