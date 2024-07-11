Türkiye commemorates Srebrenica genocide in 1995

Türkiye commemorates Srebrenica genocide in 1995

ANKARA
Türkiye commemorates Srebrenica genocide in 1995

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has drawn a parallel between the 1995 genocide of Bosnian Muslims and the current situation in Gaza, condemning the violence.

"Those responsible for the barbarism in Gaza will sooner or later be held accountable before international law, just as they were in Srebrenica," Erdoğan said in a video message sent to the annual commemoration in eastern Bosnia on July 11.

Erdoğan pledged Türkiye's continued efforts to seek justice for the "massacre" in Gaza.

His remarks came as thousands gathered in Srebrenica to remember the genocide, during which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed by Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995.

In a ceremony, the remains of 13 men and one teenage boy were laid to rest at the memorial cemetery outside Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 other victims reburied there. The process of finding and identifying bodies continues, with many remains scattered across multiple mass graves.

"Today, the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied territories are suffering a similar atrocity to the one that took place 29 years ago in Srebrenica," Erdoğan said.

"International institutions and organizations are just watching the massacre of nearly 40,000 innocent people, including 16,000 children, just as they did 29 years ago."

The president extended condolences to the victims' families and the entire Bosnian community, labeling the massacre as a "black stain" on human history.

Türkiye has previously expressed its intent to join South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel attended the commemoration in Bosnia.

He condemned the massacre in a message shared on X. "We will not forget Srebrenica so that similar sufferings will not happen in other geographies," he wrote.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalist passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic populations — Croats and Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim.

The commemoration came only weeks after the United Nations General Assembly voted to designate July 11 annually as an international day of reflection and commemoration of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

Serbia and Bosnian Serbs strongly opposed its adoption, wrongly claiming it portrays all Serbs as “genocidal people.” Serb leaders insist the massacre is not genocide, but a “terrible crime." They have also downplayed the number of those killed.

 

Türkiye has officially declared July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide," according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

"July 11, accepted as the 'International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide,' will be commemorated in our country to share the pain, condemn genocide and crimes against humanity, and raise global awareness through special remembrance events, educational activities, and public awareness initiatives in honor of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide," it added.

"We commemorate with respect and mercy our Bosniak brothers and sisters who were martyred in the Srebrenica genocide 29 years ago," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

    CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

  2. Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

    Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

  3. Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

    Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

  4. Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

    Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

  5. Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

    Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border
Recommended
CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister
Turkish journalist detained in Saudi released

Turkish journalist detained in Saudi released
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel
Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use

Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use
Tax inspector arrested in influencer probe

Tax inspector arrested in influencer probe
Türkiye’s population may drop below 50 mln: Expert

Türkiye’s population may drop below 50 mln: Expert
WORLD Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Baku announced its desire to join BRICS at the bloc’s parliamentary forum in Russia, the Azerbaijani parliament has said.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿