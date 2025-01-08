Türkiye declares 2025 as ‘Year of Family’ to curb declining birth rates

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has proclaimed 2025 as the “Year of the Family” in an effort to address the sharp decline in the country’s fertility rate and preserve family values, signaling large-scale, year-long efforts on the matter."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the announcement following a cabinet meeting on Jan. 6, reiterating that the country faces an existential threat due to the prevailing fertility rates.

Following the announcement, the Family and Social Services Ministry unveiled a special logo for the "Year of the Family," depicting a mother, father and three children living a secure, peaceful and healthy life under the protection of the government and the shelter of the Turkish flag.

Several events, featuring the newly designed logo, will take place all year long in order to highlight the value of the family institution, with the ministry, in collaboration with all of the governmental institutions, endeavoring to ensure that citizens experience the joy of family and sense of security.

Scheduled to further elaborate on the nature of the family year on Jan. 13, Erdoğan once again reminded his call to Turkish families to have at least three children, underlining its significance in combating the ongoing issue.

In terms of family values, LGBT poses one of the greatest risks, Erdoğan further added, noting that they will conduct extensive efforts throughout the year under the direction of the ministry “to preserve and fortify the family unit and leave it as a strong legacy for coming generations.”

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş welcomed the announcement on social media, labeling 2025 as a year in which they will prioritize and advance all initiatives concerning the family structure.

"I'm inviting everyone in our society to celebrate this year of significance with their families,” Göktaş said, expressing her hope that all the upcoming activities that will take place during the year will be auspicious for the nation.

Recently, Türkiye founded a population policies board aimed at addressing the nation’s declining birth rate and aging population, as the country’s fertility rate plummeted to a historic low of 1.51 in 2023, highlighting a significant demographic concern.

This figure falls considerably short of the replacement level of 2.1, the threshold at which a population maintains equilibrium without shrinking. Since 2016, Türkiye’s fertility rate has persistently remained below this renewal benchmark, prompting relevant authorities to carry out a thorough examination of the causes and potential solutions.