Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan

ANKARA

Türkiye on Monday denied Israeli media reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is forcing Palestinian group Hamas to make concessions on ceasefire talks with Israel.

The claim that Fidan forced Hamas to make concessions on the ceasefire talks during his meeting with Hamas officials in the Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday "does not reflect the truth," said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli.