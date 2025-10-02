Türkiye curses Israeli operation on Sumud flotilla, launches probe

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strongly condemned the Israeli operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians stranded in Gaza, while Turkish prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

“I condemn the banditry targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set off to bring attention to the brutality in Gaza where children are starving and to provide humanitarian aid to the oppressed,” Erdoğan said in his first reaction to the Israeli operation on the flotilla on Oct. 2.

Some 56 Turkish activists did also take part in the flotilla with at least 37 of them being detained by the Israeli security forces.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla has once again made the brutality in Gaza and Israel’s murderous face visible to the world,” Erdoğan said, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of committing “genocide” and covering their crimes committed in Gaza.

“It has been seen once again that the genocidal Netanyahu government has no even tolerance for the slightest chance for peace to take hold,” he said, reiterating that Türkiye will continue to stand with the activists of the Sumud flotilla.

The president also informed that the authorities are taking all measures for the protection of all activists and the Turkish citizens who are being held by the Israeli forces.

Erdoğan also highlighted that Türkiye’s priority is to bring peace to the region and achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, stressing “We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters and will work with all our might to secure a ceasefire and restore peace.”

Ministry, officials condemn the attack

The first reaction from Türkiye came from the Foreign Ministry on late Oct. 1.

“This attack, which targeted civilians acting peacefully without resorting to violence, is proof that the fascist and militarist policies implemented by the genocidal Netanyahu government, which has condemned Gaza to famine, are not limited to Palestinians but target everyone who struggles against the oppression imposed by Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted coordination with other countries since the voyage began, with all steps taken for the immediate release of Turks and others detained. The ministry hoped the attack wouldn't derail Gaza ceasefire efforts and vowed legal action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry sources informed that the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv approached the Israeli Foreign Ministry for providing consular protection and services to the Turkish citizens. They also stressed that the Turkish diplomats are in constant contact with the families of the Turkish activists.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz slammed the assault: "Israel’s unlawful and barbaric attack on the Sumud Fleet in international waters is unacceptable. I condemn this assault on the collective conscience of humanity."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş called it "a clear violation of international law and a crime." Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel condemned the attack in a statement through his social media. Condemning Israel’s brutality, Özel said his party will stand in solidarity with all the activists.

HH Probe launched

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced that it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens. A similar investigation was also launched by Ankara chief prosecutor.

It cited the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and said it would look into "crimes of deprivation of liberty, hijacking or detention of means of transport, aggravated looting, material damage and torture."

The flotilla's Türkiye delegation said Israel illegally seized vessels and held the Turks, whose names have been released.