Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA
Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

The members of the D-8, composed of the eight most populous developing prominent Muslim countries, will convene in an extraordinary meeting upon the initiative of Türkiye in Istanbul this weekend to discuss and give a strong message on the ongoing massacres committed by Israel in Gaza.

“The Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on June 8, 2024, in Istanbul to discuss the situation in Gaza,” read a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry late on June 6.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host his colleagues from Pakistan, Egypt, Nigeria, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh on June 8 in Istanbul. It will be the first meeting of the D-8 devoted to a political issue, according to the sources.

“This meeting is very important for the D-8 countries to show a joint stance against the Israeli brutality and that they are not remaining silent against Israeli massacres,” the diplomatic sources said.

The D-8 countries will issue a strong-worded statement at the end of the meeting, the sources stressed. “The statement is envisaged to issue a strong call on the international community and includes concrete steps and principles for giving an end to the crimes Israel has been committing on the Palestinian civilians,” sources told.

More than 35.000 people, mostly children and women, were killed because of Israel’s indiscriminate and unproportionate offensive against Hamas since October 2023. The U.N. and other international institutions have long been warning of the growing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza where around two million people have no place to shelter and suffer from lack of food and other basic needs.

According to the sources, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan, Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and Bangladeshi Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni will attend the meeting. Egypt is dispatching its Ambassador to Ankara Amr El-Hamamy while Nigeria will have a high-level presentation at the meeting.

The D-8 was founded in 1997 during the premiership of late Necmettin Erbakan who had served as the prime minister between 1996 and 1997. With a total 1.2 billion population, their total GDP is $4.8 trillion.

Ankara considers the D-8 as an organization that would contribute to the diplomatic efforts of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

“As Türkiye, we are mobilizing all sorts of mechanisms; economically, politically and legally for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We are using all the means to put pressure on Israel,” diplomatic sources underlined.

Fidan is expected to hold bilateral talks with the participant colleagues on the sidelines of the D-8 meetings, sources added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
Türkiye signs letter of offer for F-16 jets

Türkiye signs letter of offer for F-16 jets
Erdoğan receives Uzbek president in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Uzbek president in Ankara
US takes ‘significant step forward’ for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Envoy

US takes ‘significant step forward’ for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Envoy
China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan

China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan
Türkiye condemns Uruguay for law on 1915 events

Türkiye condemns Uruguay for law on 1915 events
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿