Türkiye continues to emerge as leading force in TV exports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye ranks as the third-largest exporter of TV series globally, following the United States and the United Kingdom, according to statements made by Kanal D International at MIPCOM 2024 in Cannes.

 

The annual event, a premier gathering for the global content industry, saw participation from over 11,000 guests from more than 100 countries.

 

Kanal D International, a prominent Turkish media group, showcased its latest hit productions, including “Yalan,” “İnci Taneleri” and “Annem Ankara,” which have captivated audiences across different continents.

 

Murat Yancı, the head of Demirören Medya TV Group, emphasized the impact of the Turkish series on Türkiye’s cultural influence abroad.

 

“Our stories that touch everyone are our greatest strength,” Yancı said, adding that the shows contribute to the country’s “soft power” by sharing Turkish culture and values globally.

 

He explained that the success of these series is partly due to their universality, with themes and emotions that resonate with diverse audiences. The popularity of Turkish TV shows has also driven tourism, with viewers seeking to experience Turkish culture firsthand.

 

Turkish series contribute to the economy, not only through exports but by generating a demand for Turkish fashion, furniture and other products featured in the shows.

 

At the event, Kanal D International showcased a lineup of series with broad international reach. In the past year, several of its popular shows have been aired on television networks across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

 

Productions like “Zalim Istanbul,” “Poyraz Karayel” and “Fatmagül” have reached audiences in countries including Vietnam, Portugal and Bangladesh. Shows like “Siyah Beyaz Aşk” have been broadcast in Thailand and Bosnia, while “Kuzey Güney” has reached viewers in Belgium and Luxembourg. Additionally, the company announced new deals that will bring “Dilek Taşı” to Mexico and “Zalim Istanbul” to Portugal and Africa.

