Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

A terrorist YPG-linked attack on the Turkish flag along the Turkish-Syrian border is an “open provocation targeting the nation’s peace,” said Türkiye's communications chief on Tuesday.

“The treacherous attack carried out by supporters of the terrorist group YPG on the Syrian side against our glorious flag along the Nusaybin-Qamishli border line is an overt provocation targeting our nation's peace and developments as part of the fight against terrorism,” Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, mentioning two cities along the countries’ shared border.

“Those who plan and execute such actions must know that every threat to the security of the Republic of Türkiye and every villainy against our sacred values will be met with the most resolute response,” he added.

He underlined that the action shows “dark forces aiming to sabotage the goal of a terrorism-free Türkiye.”

“These attempts will neither weaken the determination of our state nor harm the unity and solidarity of our nation,” he underlined.

Duran also said Türkiye launched an immediate investigation into the incident.

“The perpetrators of this treacherous attempt and the structures behind them will be identified within the framework of the principles of the rule of law, and all necessary judicial and administrative proceedings will be carried out without delay,” he said, underlining that "no attack or provocation will go unpunished."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Turkish navy launches three-month NATO mission

Turkish navy launches three-month NATO mission
New political and social structure is being established in Syria: MHP leader

New political and social structure is being established in Syria: MHP leader
Turkish top diplomat meets US envoy over Syria developments

Turkish top diplomat meets US envoy over Syria developments
Massive drug bust nets hundreds of suspects across Türkiye

Massive drug bust nets hundreds of suspects across Türkiye
Turkish researchers advance studies for CERN’s future collider

Turkish researchers advance studies for CERN’s future collider
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿