Türkiye condemns violence against Lula gov't in Brazil

Türkiye condemns violence against Lula gov't in Brazil

Türkiye on Jan. 9 condemned acts of violence against the government led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil.

“It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country,” said a written statement by the Foreign ministry.

“We express our solidarity with the Government of President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people in the face of these acts of violence,” said the statement.

