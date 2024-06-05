Türkiye condemns Uruguay for law on 1915 events

ANKARA

Ankara has condemned a new law passed by the Uruguayan parliament recognizing the 1915 events in Türkiye concerning Armenians as "genocide."

"We reject and condemn the law adopted by the Parliament of Uruguay," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 4.

The statement argued that the move violates international law, specifically citing the U.N. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948. It declared the law "null and void."

The ministry said legislative bodies and politicians lack the authority to make determinations on contentious historical matters.

"It is unacceptable that the Parliament and Government of Uruguay try to achieve their domestic political goals by distorting history," it continued.

Türkiye maintains that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia occurred when some individuals sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. The subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.