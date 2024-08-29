Türkiye condemns Israel's 'illegal' operation in West Bank

ANKARA
Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's military operation in the occupied West Bank, criticizing remarks by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz regarding the extension of Gaza-like practices to the region.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry described the operation as "illegal" and a "major threat to global security."

In a statement issued on Aug. 28, the ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration of "pursuing genocidal policies" against the Palestinian people and called for immediate action for its violations of international law.

"Israel's actions are... also an affront to human conscience," the ministry said. "A handful of countries that unconditionally support Israel should immediately abandon their position against the law and human conscience."

The condemnation comes in the wake of a major Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank, the largest in two decades.

It has resulted in the deaths of at least ten Palestinians, according to the latest figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Katz confirmed that the operation includes the "temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" from certain areas, further intensifying tensions in the region.

﻿