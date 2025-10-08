Türkiye condemns Israel's aid flotilla raid as 'piracy'

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced Israel's intervention against the Freedom Flotilla in international waters as an act of piracy by the "genocidal Netanyahu government," vowing to take all necessary steps to secure the release and return of detained Turkish citizens.

In a statement, the ministry said: "The intervention carried out in international waters on the Freedom Flotilla, which set out to break the illegal and inhumane blockade on Gaza, is an act of piracy committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government."

"This attack on civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, has grossly violated international law," it added.

The ministry accused Israel of escalating regional tensions and undermining lasting peace efforts by violently targeting humanitarian and peaceful initiatives.

"All necessary initiatives have been launched for the immediate release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces and their return to our country," statement said.

"The situation of other activists is also being monitored in coordination with the relevant countries," the statement read.

It affirmed: "Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and fight to end the genocide in Gaza."

Israeli interception

"Three vessels — Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, and Anas Al-Sharif — have been attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military" early morning, 220 kilometres (around 140 miles) off the coast of Gaza, the Global Sumud Flotilla said on X.

It said another ship, the Conscience, carrying more than 90 journalists, doctors and activists, was also "under attack".

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed it had intercepted boats attempting to reach Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said the boats were carrying "vital aid worth over $110,000 USD in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza's starving hospitals".

Israel has blocked several international aid flotillas in recent months from reaching the war-torn Palestinian territory, where the UN says famine has set in.

Israeli naval forces stopped last week another Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels, carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The move drew mass protests across Europe.