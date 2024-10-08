Türkiye condemns Israel on 1st anniversary of Gaza 'genocide'

Türkiye condemns Israel on 1st anniversary of Gaza 'genocide'

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israel on 1st anniversary of Gaza genocide

Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 6, 2023.

Türkiye's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, marked the first anniversary of what he described as the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza on Monday with a strong condemnation, urging global intervention.

"Israel has been conducting genocide and blocking people from accessing even their most basic needs, resulting in the deaths of nearly 50,000 Palestinians," Altun stated on X.

Describing Israel's yearlong campaign in Gaza as "one of the greatest oppressions in recent history," Altun vowed that the brutality "will not go unpunished."

He accused Israel of committing massacres without regard to principles, morals, or boundaries, targeting civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists indiscriminately.

"Israel will eventually be held accountable for these atrocities," Altun asserted.

Reaffirming Türkiye's stance, Altun said: "Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to stand with the innocent and oppose oppression."

"With its bombs, Israel has been killing not only over 42,000 Palestinians but also destroying humanity's belief in justice and hopes for coexistence," added the Communications Directorate on X.

Regarding the plight of over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, the directorate described the area as an "open-air prison" and urged international action.

"Even if the whole world turns a deaf ear to cries and turns its back on the innocent, Türkiye will never stop being the voice of conscience in the face of oppression, healing the wounds, and taking every step to ensure justice prevails," the statement continued.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also accused Israel of pursuing a policy of genocide.

 

"Israel's long-standing policy of genocide, occupation and invasion must now come to an end," Erdoğan said on X.

Israel has maintained its offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, with over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing Israeli campaign has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip, worsening food, water, and medicine shortages due to a long-standing blockade.

Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
DNA confirms Garipoğlus identity amid death suspicion

DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies
CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides
Handshake with DEM Party shows national unity: Bahçeli

Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Narin killed in her home, probe reveals

Narin killed in her home, probe reveals
Virtual crime syndicates’ pose risk to children, experts warn

Virtual crime syndicates’ pose risk to children, experts warn
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿