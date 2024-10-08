Türkiye condemns Israel on 1st anniversary of Gaza 'genocide'

ANKARA

Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 6, 2023.

Türkiye's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, marked the first anniversary of what he described as the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza on Monday with a strong condemnation, urging global intervention.

"Israel has been conducting genocide and blocking people from accessing even their most basic needs, resulting in the deaths of nearly 50,000 Palestinians," Altun stated on X.

Describing Israel's yearlong campaign in Gaza as "one of the greatest oppressions in recent history," Altun vowed that the brutality "will not go unpunished."

He accused Israel of committing massacres without regard to principles, morals, or boundaries, targeting civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists indiscriminately.

"Israel will eventually be held accountable for these atrocities," Altun asserted.

Reaffirming Türkiye's stance, Altun said: "Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to stand with the innocent and oppose oppression."

"With its bombs, Israel has been killing not only over 42,000 Palestinians but also destroying humanity's belief in justice and hopes for coexistence," added the Communications Directorate on X.

Regarding the plight of over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, the directorate described the area as an "open-air prison" and urged international action.

"Even if the whole world turns a deaf ear to cries and turns its back on the innocent, Türkiye will never stop being the voice of conscience in the face of oppression, healing the wounds, and taking every step to ensure justice prevails," the statement continued.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also accused Israel of pursuing a policy of genocide.

"Israel's long-standing policy of genocide, occupation and invasion must now come to an end," Erdoğan said on X.

Israel has maintained its offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last October, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, with over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing Israeli campaign has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip, worsening food, water, and medicine shortages due to a long-standing blockade.

Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.