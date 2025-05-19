Türkiye condemns Greek statements on ‘Pontic’ claims

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Greek officials regarding the so-called “Pontic” issue, labeling them as unfounded and disconnected from historical reality.

In a written statement issued on May 19, the ministry said: “We condemn the delirious statements made by Greek authorities under the pretext of the anniversary of the baseless ‘Pontic’ allegations, which are in no way compatible with historical facts.”

The statement firmly rejected what it described as efforts to tarnish Türkiye’s War of Independence, launched under the leadership of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on May 19, 1919.

It emphasized that historical records confirm the atrocities committed by the Greek army during its occupation of Anatolian territories, with the backing of imperialist powers of the time.

“While the Greek army carried out numerous atrocities on Anatolian soil, today’s baseless attempts by Greek politicians to reinterpret the past in reverse hold no validity,” the statement read.

The ministry pointed out that these events were documented in reports by the Allied Powers’ Investigation Commission and officially recognized in Article 59 of the Treaty of Lausanne, under which Greece was ordered to pay compensation for violations of the laws of war.

Referring to the “Megali Idea,” Greece’s 19th-century expansionist vision, the ministry said Pontic activities were an extension of the policy and were decisively thwarted by Türkiye’s resolute struggle.

The ministry called on Greek authorities to refrain from exploiting sensitive historical events for populist purposes and warned against initiatives that aim to stir hostility and damage the recent positive momentum in bilateral relations.