Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Friday praised Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. for their mediation efforts in securing a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, urging Israel to respond positively to the Palestinians' commitment to peace.

In a statement, the ministry expressed support for diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has been under extensive Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7 of last year, killing nearly 40,000 Palestinians and injuring over 91,000 others.

"We commend the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza," the statement read.

It highlighted the three-phase plan outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2735, describing it as a strong foundation for peace.

“We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement,” it said.

The ministry urged Israel to reciprocate the Palestinians' constructive approach and called on the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli government to comply.

On Thursday evening, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to resume talks in Doha or Cairo next week.