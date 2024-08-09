Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

ANKARA
Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Friday praised Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. for their mediation efforts in securing a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, urging Israel to respond positively to the Palestinians' commitment to peace.

In a statement, the ministry expressed support for diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has been under extensive Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7 of last year, killing nearly 40,000 Palestinians and injuring over 91,000 others.

"We commend the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America to achieve a lasting cease-fire in Gaza," the statement read.

It highlighted the three-phase plan outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2735, describing it as a strong foundation for peace.

“We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement,” it said.

The ministry urged Israel to reciprocate the Palestinians' constructive approach and called on the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli government to comply.

On Thursday evening, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to resume talks in Doha or Cairo next week.

Ceasefire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel
Turkish top diplomat meets Syrian opposition figures

Turkish top diplomat meets Syrian opposition figures
Turkish president, Albanian PM discuss fighting terrorism

Turkish president, Albanian PM discuss fighting terrorism
Erdoğan, Qatar’s emir discuss regional escalation

Erdoğan, Qatar’s emir discuss regional escalation
Türkiye to continue to support dialogue process in Venezuela, Erdoğan says

Türkiye to continue to support dialogue process in Venezuela, Erdoğan says
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿