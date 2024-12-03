Türkiye closely following developments in Syria, taking necessary measures: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye is closely monitoring recent developments in Syria as clashes between the Bashar al-Assad regime and armed opposition forces escalate, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Monday.

Speaking alongside Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic during a joint press conference in Ankara, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to addressing the unfolding situation.

He noted that Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin are in constant communication with their counterparts to assess the situation and take necessary measures.

Erdoğan stressed Türkiye's stance on preserving Syria's territorial integrity and ending instability through consensus in alignment with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people.

"Our greatest wish is to see peace in Syria," he said, adding that Ankara is prepared to take all necessary actions to de-escalate tension in the region.

The president also reiterated Türkiye's principled and consistent position on broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdoğan underlined the urgent need for a cease-fire and criticized Israel for failing to fulfill its promises regarding Gaza.

"More than 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza. How can we trust promises when no concrete progress has been made?" he asked.

He also expressed support for the recent cease-fire agreement in Lebanon and added that the escalation of violence in the Middle East holds the potential to spill over into Syria.

"Recent events have confirmed our concerns that regional tensions can impact Syria as well," he said.

The hostilities in Syria mark a significant re-escalation of violence following a period of relative calm. Clashes between Assad regime forces and armed opposition groups erupted last Wednesday in rural Aleppo, signaling a renewed phase of conflict in the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.

The conflict drove a large influx of refugees into Türkiye and gave rise to terrorist threats, particularly from the YPG, which Ankara identifies as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Türkiye continues to emphasize its dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region while safeguarding its national security.

UN chief alarmed

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was "alarmed" by the escalation of violence in Syria and called for an immediate end to fighting that his organization says has displaced nearly 50,000 people.

"All parties must do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians who are fleeing hostilities," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"Syrians have endured the conflict for nearly 14 years. They deserve a political horizon that will deliver a peaceful future, not more bloodshed," he added.

Syria has been at war since President Bashar al-Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011, with subsequent fighting that has involved foreign powers.

The conflict had been mostly dormant, with Assad back in control of much of the country until last week, when a rebel alliance began its offensive.

Syria's military and its ally Russia have responded with deadly air raids on areas under opposition forces control.

In a statement released by the EU's diplomatic service, the bloc condemned Russia's airstrikes on densely populated areas, characterizing them as violations of international humanitarian norms.

"The European Union is monitoring closely the latest developments in Syria. We urge all sides to de-escalate and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as unhindered humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law," it said.

As of Nov. 30, more than 48,500 people had been displaced in Idlib and northern Aleppo, more than half of them children, the U.N.'s humanitarian agency OCHA said on Monday, adding that the situation was highly fluid.