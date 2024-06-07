Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

ANKARA
Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy met with his Chinese counterpart, Sun Yeli on June 5 in Istanbul.

Following their meeting, the two ministers signed the MoU on tourism cooperation, outlining collaborative plans for tourism investment, promotion and marketing, program exchanges, as well as the preservation and promotion of both nations’ cultural heritage.

Ersoy and Sun vowed to enhance cooperation based on mutual benefit.

“We wish to establish much closer relations between Türkiye and the People's Republic of China, both culturally and in the field of tourism,” Ersoy wrote on the social media platform X.

The two sides have also agreed to establish direct collaboration between their specialized institutions and organizations in these areas, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

The statement noted that Türkiye has been actively working to enhance its appeal to Chinese tourists. In 2023, 248,000 Chinese tourists visited the country.

In the first four months of 2024, Türkiye welcomed nearly 112,000 Chinese visitors, marking a 131 percent increase compared with the same period of last year. Chinese holidaymakers accounted for a little more than 1 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye in the January-April period.

In April alone, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country surged 100 percent year-on-year to around 35,000.

Last month, Ersoy stated that Türkiye aims to attract more tourists from Asian countries as it wants to become one of the top three tourist destinations in the world.

“The Asian markets are now on Türkiye’s radar, Ersoy said. “We are working on a joint project with Turkish Airlines for the markets we want to grow fast,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players
IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout

IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout
Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike

Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike
Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek

Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months
Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union

Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿