Türkiye, China seek deeper cooperation to foster global stability

BEIJING
Türkiye and China signaled to deepen their mutually beneficial collaboration, with Ankara believing that such partnership will help nurture peace, prosperity, and stability on a regional and global scale.

Senior officials from the two countries met in the Chinese capital on Thursday for the second meeting of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC), the highest-level consultation mechanism between the two nations.

"As emerging Global South markets, Türkiye and China share common interests and potential for cooperation," said Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, who co-chaired the talks with Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

Şimşek outlined Türkiye's efforts to boost trade with China while seeking a more sustainable, balanced relationship through mutual investments, energy cooperation, tourism, and joint ventures in aviation and agriculture.

The finance minister stressed Ankara's support for China's Belt and Road Initiative and announced the first meeting of a joint working group to harmonize the two countries' initiatives.

"Türkiye aims to strengthen cooperation with China in industrial, digital, and green transformation, as well as in transportation, finance, culture, and health," Şimşek said, describing the country as "a natural center of attraction for international investments."

China is Türkiye’s top trade partner in Asia and the third-largest globally. It was also one of the first nations to assist Türkiye after powerful earthquakes devastated much of the country's southern region in early 2023, something Şimşek thanked the Chinese side for during the ICC meeting.

Şimsek noted that Türkiye has customs union or free trade agreements with 54 countries, including the EU, and that 60% of Turkish exports are shielded from protectionism. He highlighted the country's geographic proximity to key regions and its robust infrastructure, incentive programs, and offerings.

Zhang revealed that bilateral trade had reached $44 billion last year, doubling the 2015 figure, with expectations for continued growth.

On the threat of terrorism, Şimşek affirmed Türkiye's ongoing fight against it and emphasized that security cooperation with China was a priority, reiterating Ankara's commitment to the One China policy.

On cultural and humanitarian matters, Zhang said both countries align on issues such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, jointly advocating for global justice. He also mentioned that Türkiye’s arts, culture, and education are increasingly attracting Chinese tourists.

The talks come as the two countries seek to deepen their partnership, with Şimşek noting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are advancing bilateral relations in every field with the shared interests of both nations' peoples in mind.

