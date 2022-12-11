Türkiye calls on Russia to push YPG off its borders

ANKARA

Türkiye has reiterated its demand from Russia to push the YPG terrorist organization 30 kilometers away from its borders in line with a 2019-date bilateral agreement amid its vows to launch a new cross-border offensive against the terrorist presence.

The message was conveyed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal during two-day-long political consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin over the weekend. A written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry summarized the issues discussed between the two diplomats.

“The Turkish side reiterated its resolve to fight the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization, which poses an existential threat not only to the territorial integrity of Syria but also to the national security of Türkiye. In this vein, Türkiye’s demand to uphold the memorandum of understanding signed with the Russian Federation in October 2019 was reiterated,” read the statement.

The agreement in 2019 obliges Russia to push the YPG terrorists off 30 kilometers from the Turkish border, particularly those in Tal Rifat and Manbij areas. The agreement has not yet been fulfilled by Russia.

Türkiye says it is preparing for a cross-border operation into northern Syria to eliminate the terrorist threat against its citizens and borders. It blamed the YPG for a deadly terror attack in Istanbul in mid-November that killed six civilians. The Turkish Air Forces later launched a massive aerial operation against the YPG/PKK positions in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Russia has announced its opposition to a new Turkish military incursion.

Libya, Ukraine, Syria constitutional process discussed

The political consultations cover other regional and international issues as well. In addition to bilateral relations, the statement said the two delegations discussed the U.N. Reform agenda, implementation of the Istanbul Grain Agreement, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and the U.N. mechanism on cross-border humanitarian aid, Libya, the Middle East, and the eastern Mediterranean.

“Views were exchanged on the implementation of the Istanbul Grain Agreement. The importance of the continuation of the agreement that ensured shipment of more than 13 million tons of grain to the world markets through the Black Sea and facilitation of the export of Russian grain and fertilizer were emphasized,” the statement read.

The Turkish side highlighted the need to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, underlined the importance of resuming negotiations for a just and sustainable solution, and to this end reiterated its readiness to offer all manner of support to the sides.

Russia wants full implementation

A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that Vershinin visited the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which provides practical work on the implementation of the “Black Sea Initiative” for the export of Ukrainian food by sea.

Vershinin also discussed the grain deal with the U.N. officials, as Russia could not yet start the export of its food and fertilizers due to shipment, payment and insurance problems. The Russian side emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the agreed rules for the operation of the Istanbul Initiative.

Territorial integrity of Syria

At the meeting, the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria was emphasized, and the need for a political solution based on the Road Map within U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254 was stressed, according to Ankara.

“The vital role of the extension of the U.N.’s cross-border aid mechanism for Syria to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to more than 4 million people in need was reaffirmed. Benefits of the ongoing implementation of the crossline assistance were also recognized,” it added.

The importance of the Libyan political process was underscored, and support was expressed for holding fair, free and credible elections on the basis of the broadest social consensus by the two sides.

On the eastern Mediterranean, Ankara stressed the importance of avoiding provocations and ending activities that breach international agreements in order to sustain peace and stability in the region.

“The need for reform at the U.N. was also addressed during the meeting. The Turkish side underscored its position that the composition and decision-making mechanisms of the U.N., in particular the Security Council, should be reconfigured from a more comprehensive, just and effective standpoint,” it noted.