Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit in Cairo

CAIRO
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday called for urgent support for Gaza and Lebanon at a summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

In his speech at the summit, held in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Fidan highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis Palestinians face as a result of Israel’s brutal actions have led to thousands of deaths, and an estimated billions of dollars of damage.

Stressing that Gaza and Lebanon are in dire need of assistance, he reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to its “brothers,” offering its resources and expertise.

Fidan also underscored the importance of regional ownership in ensuring stability and peace in the Middle East.

He called for solidarity against Israel’s aggression, particularly toward D-8 members like Egypt and Iran. He said that while the D-8 has immense potential, it has yet to fully realize it.

The minister further pointed out the significant role that young people can play in strengthening the organization and encouraged all members to cooperate more effectively.

Fidan highlighted the critical role that small and medium-sized enterprises play in the development of countries, as well as the need to embrace technology to foster innovation.

He reiterated Türkiye's full support for Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8, expressing confidence that its accession would be approved at the organization's next summit.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip by damaging water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, calling on the international community to impose targeted sanctions.
