Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

ANKARA
Türkiye has emphasized the need for a "fresh perspective" in its long-stalled membership relations with the EU following the bloc's recent report on the country.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Oct. 31, Türkiye welcomed the EU's recent reengagement efforts but stressed that the revitalization of relations depends on "tangible measures driven by the EU's political resolution and strategic vision."

The ministry said a "fresh perspective on Türkiye-EU relations is essential given current regional and global challenges.

Türkiye reaffirmed its political will to enhance relations in a constructive manner.

"The progress expected from Türkiye in the EU membership process will be extended if the EU pursues a constructive and strategic approach with concrete steps, in conformity with Türkiye's candidate status," it said.

The ministry called for the swift implementation of recommendations outlined in a joint communication by the European Commission and the High Representative, urging that this should occur without additional preconditions.

The statement follows the release of the European Commission's 2024 Enlargement Strategy and country reports on Oct. 30, which include assessments of candidate nations, including Türkiye.

The statement rejected what it termed "unfair assessments" regarding political criteria and internal dynamics presented in the report.

Despite the criticisms, the ministry noted that the report acknowledged Türkiye's progress in macroeconomic policies and recognized its advanced market economy, as well as its ability to handle competitive pressures within the EU.

"The report confirms that Türkiye has made significant progress in aligning with EU standards in many areas by harmonizing its legislation with the bloc's acquis," it stated.

Türkiye called for the resumption of suspended structural dialogue mechanisms, such as the Association Council and High-Level Dialogues, to facilitate joint actions across various domains.

It also highlighted the country's constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean and improvements in relations with Greece, along with enhanced trade cooperation with the EU.

In light of the report, Türkiye urged the lifting of political blockages in its EU relations, imposed by the Council Conclusions of July 15, 2019.

However, the ministry criticized the report for reflecting what it described as "unrealistic, unlawful, and maximalist views of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration while neglecting the legitimate concerns of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus."

The ministry underscored that any future settlement regarding the Cyprus issue should involve only the two sides on the divided island, along with the three guarantor powers and the United Nations, adding, "Any future settlement must be reached through the agreement of the two sides on the island."

