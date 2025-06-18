Türkiye boosts border security amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions

ANKARA

Türkiye has ramped up its border and airspace security in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Defense Minister Yaşar Güler condemned on Wednesday Israel’s military strikes on Iran and warned of regional destabilization.

During a video conference with commanders, Güler emphasized that Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation since the attacks began and is taking “comprehensive and robust measures” to secure its territory.

“Under the directives of our president, we are acting with a proactive security paradigm,” he said. “In close coordination with our relevant institutions, we are assessing all scenarios that could affect our country.”

“We condemn Israel’s unlawful attacks launched against Iran, our neighboring country, last Friday,” Güler said.

“Israel’s lawless operations—first in Gaza, then Lebanon, and now Iran—once again reveal its clear intent to spread conflict across the entire region.”

“Israel is dragging our region into chaos with its actions,” he said, calling on the international community to “urgently act to stop Israel’s arbitrary moves that aim to plunge the region into disorder.”

'Steel Dome'

The defense minister also outlined Türkiye’s longer-term defense strategy, including the development of an integrated air defense system named the “Steel Dome.”

The system is expected to work in conjunction with the country’s domestically developed fighter jet, Kaan, and a range of missile systems.

“Under the leadership of our president, our greatest goal is to achieve the highest defense capacity for protecting our homeland through our ‘Steel Dome’ air defense system,” Güler said.

He concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s resolve to not merely observe but shape developments in the region.

“We will continue to implement our multidimensional and in-depth defense and security policies effectively, taking all necessary steps without hesitation.”