Türkiye blocks access to Grok’s X account over national security concerns

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have blocked access to the X account of Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, citing “national security and public order” concerns, an online freedom advocacy organization has announced.

While the decision has been forwarded to internet service providers, Grok’s account was still accessible from Türkiye as of Sept. 12, with X yet to enforce the order, according to a statement from the Freedom of Expression Association.

It remains unclear which criminal court issued the ruling.

The move marks an escalation in Türkiye’s actions against the chatbot.

In July, an Ankara court ordered access restrictions on some of Grok’s posts on similar grounds, after prosecutors launched an investigation into the AI tool.

At the time, officials accused Grok of publishing content that insulted modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, defamed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and denigrated religious values.

Turkish authorities warned at the time that further restrictions could follow if necessary.