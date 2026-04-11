Türkiye begins restoration of wooden sarcophagi, historic textiles

ANKARA

Türkiye has launched a new phase of restoration and conservation work focusing on wooden sarcophagi and historical textiles held in major museum collections, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

In a social media statement, Ersoy said the works are being carried out using scientific methods to preserve cultural artifacts and prepare them for public display.

He emphasized that the efforts aim both to protect the original structure of the objects and to ensure their transmission to future generations.

“Wooden sarcophagi and textile works belonging to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums are being prepared for exhibition,” Ersoy said. “I would like to thank all teams for safeguarding these works in accordance with their original form.”

The restoration of wooden sarcophagi from the collection of the Istanbul Archaeological Museums is being carried out in parallel with the museum’s ongoing exhibition reorganization.

Experts at the restoration laboratory documented the current condition of each artifact before intervention. Using specialized lighting techniques, deterioration was carefully recorded through photographic analysis.

Conservation efforts included structural reinforcement compatible with original materials, as well as filling and retouching of missing sections. Once completed, the sarcophagi will be placed in newly designed display cases for visitors.

The restoration program also covers historical textiles from other regional museums, including carpets from Kocaeli’s Osman Hamdi Bey House and Museum.