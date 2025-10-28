Türkiye begins construction of first domestic high-speed train factory in Sakarya

Türkiye has begun construction of its first high-speed train manufacturing and testing facility in the northwestern province of Sakarya, marking a significant step in reducing the country’s reliance on imported rail vehicles.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the project will strengthen both the domestic rail industry and the national economy.

“Through this project, we will create approximately 250 new jobs and provide an annual economic contribution of around 3.5 billion Turkish Liras [$83.4 million],” Uraloğlu said.

Covering 15,000 square meters, the new facility will produce the country’s first domestically designed and manufactured electric high-speed trains, capable of reaching speeds of 225 km per hour.

The factory will have the capacity to produce and test up to 12 high-speed train sets, simultaneously reducing the country’s dependence on imported rail vehicles and advancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

“The high-value products produced at this facility will provide significant support to Türkiye’s R&D and technology infrastructure, contribute to the growth of domestic industry, boost employment and strengthen the economy,” Uraloğlu added.

In addition to vehicle production, the factory will complement ongoing investments in rail infrastructure across the country.

Construction has already progressed through excavation and filling works, with ground improvement underway. The project is set to move into the foundation-laying stage in the upcoming phase.

