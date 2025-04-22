Türkiye bans elective C-sections at medical centers

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has imposed a ban on elective Caesarian-section births at medical centers under a new Health Ministry regulation published last weekend in the Official Gazette, amid ongoing discussions about the ministry’s push to encourage natural childbirth.

Medical centers in Türkiye are defined as private healthcare institutions that offer outpatient diagnosis and treatment services. Unlike hospitals, they do not provide large-scale operations and inpatient services, which previously raised concerns about their suitability for surgeries like cesarean sections.

Speaking to BBC Turkish, Professor İsmail Mete İtil, head of the Turkish Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, explained, "Actually, birth, including caesarean sections, is not recommended at medical centers because they are not equipped for overnight stays.”

İtil pointed out that C-sections require continuous monitoring, making it necessary for such procedures to be carried out in facilities where patients can stay overnight.

The expert also noted that while the new regulation specifically targets medical centers, it does not extend to private hospitals.

Even before the regulation came into place, births were generally performed in hospitals and rarely took place at medical centers, according to Doctor Alpay Azap, the president of the Turkish Medical Association.

The regulation came after a recent ministry campaign promoting natural childbirth sparked controversy when male footbal players displayed a contentious banner reading “Natural birth is the normal birth,” during a match, drawing backlash from women.

Türkiye has a higher rate of cesarean deliveries among the 38 nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It even led the globe back in 2017.

Azap emphasized that vaginal birth should be the preferred method, while acknowledging that “this is a medical decision that should be made by the doctor and the expectant mother together."