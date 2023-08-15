Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor

Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor

ANKARA
Türkiye backs Azerbaijans actions on Lachin corridor

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed its support for Azerbaijan's recent actions regarding the Lachin corridor dispute while urging Armenia to cooperate and "refrain from provocative steps."

In a statement released on Aug. 14, the ministry acknowledged that Türkiye has been closely monitoring the longstanding disputes over the mountain road that links Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and understands Azerbaijan's legitimate concerns surrounding the issue.

"Unfortunately, these concerns that Azerbaijan has voiced loudly for a long time were not taken into account, and as a result, Azerbaijan took the measures it deems appropriate within the framework of its sovereign rights," it said.

Türkiye is of the opinion that there is no legitimate ground for criticisms against Azerbaijan concerning the road, the ministry highlighted, adding that Azerbaijan has ensured medical evacuations through the corridor and has designated alternate routes suitable for large-scale cargo transportation.

The statement also directed expectations towards Armenia, calling for the "avoidance of provocative actions and the recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty." It urged Armenia to support the utilization of Aghdam-Khankendi and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian population in Karabakh.

Türkiye's stance on achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus is grounded in the belief that supporting Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and humanitarian initiatives is crucial, the statement also underscored, pointing out the necessity of refraining from actions that could further escalate the situation.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

    Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

  2. CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

    CHP's Istanbul mayor signals reelection bid

  3. Minister voices concern over potential rise in early marriages in quake-hit cities

    Minister voices concern over potential rise in early marriages in quake-hit cities

  4. Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue

    Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue

  5. Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor

    Türkiye backs Azerbaijan's actions on Lachin corridor
Recommended
Prague rejects Turkish embassys request for Atatürk statue

Prague rejects Turkish embassy's request for Atatürk statue
Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal

Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal
Türkiye follows ‘US attempt to expand military bases in Aegean’

Türkiye follows ‘US attempt to expand military bases in Aegean’
Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye
West must keep promises on Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

West must keep promises on Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan
EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM
WORLD Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99

Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99

The number of deaths caused by the Maui wildfires stood at 99 Monday, a figure that is likely to increase as search crews comb neighborhoods where flames moved as fast as a mile a minute.

ECONOMY Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born joins Istanbul Arbitration Center

Gary Born, one of the leading figures in international arbitration, is becoming the new member of the Istanbul Arbitration Center’s (ISTAC) prestigious International Arbitration Board, Ziya Akıncı, the president of the center has announced.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.