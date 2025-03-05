Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas cooperation pact goes into effect

ANKARA

A cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector was published Wednesday in the Turkish Official Gazette, officially putting it into effect.

The pact between the two countries was signed last May in Istanbul by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The pact further strengthens the two countries’ energy sector partnership.

Under the agreement, by 2030, additional volumes of Azerbaijan's natural gas from the Caspian region will reach Türkiye, with a portion of this gas set to be transported further to Europe. To facilitate this, the capacities of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Natural Gas Pipeline will both be expanded.