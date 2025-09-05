Türkiye, Azerbaijan eye deeper energy collaboration for regional stability

IZMIR
Türkiye and Azerbaijan aim to diversify and deepen their energy cooperation, opening new horizons for mutual benefit, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the 4th Türkiye-Azerbaijan Energy Forum in İzmir on Wednesday.

The forum, held as part of the Türkiye Wind Energy Congress (TÜREK 2025), was co-chaired by Bayraktar and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Bayraktar highlighted the unbreakable brotherly bonds between the two nations, extending beyond cultural and political spheres into economic and strategic areas.

"The 'one nation, two states' understanding finds its most concrete expression in major energy projects," he stated.

"Energy is one of the fundamental drivers of our countries' development and prosperity. With their geostrategic positions, rich resources, and advanced infrastructure, Türkiye and Azerbaijan complement each other while making significant contributions to regional and global energy supply security."

He emphasized that both countries will remain reliable partners in regional supply security and global markets.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Project contributes to world oil supply. Projects implemented in oil and natural gas fields to date demonstrate the accuracy and result-oriented nature of our shared vision. Strengthening cooperation in Karabakh, D-230, and friendship fields is among our primary goals," Bayraktar added.

 

