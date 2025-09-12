Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization

YEREVAN

Türkiye and Armenia took another step toward normalizing relations on Sept. 12 as delegations from both countries met for a sixth round of talks.

A Turkish delegation led by Ambassador Serdar Kılıç crossed into Armenia through the Alican checkpoint in eastern Türkiye, marking the first time envoys have entered the neighboring country via the land border.

"I think we will make positive decisions for the benefit of both countries," Kılıç said as he crossed the border. He was welcomed by Armenian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan.

Talks in Yerevan were set to focus on steps to develop cooperation and strengthen mutual trust between Türkiye and Armenia.

The renewed push follows a Sept. 1 meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

According to the press service of the Armenian cabinet, the leaders stressed the importance of steps to build mutual trust, enhance regional communications and maintain stability in the South Caucasus. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue.

Türkiye closed its border with Armenia in 1993 in solidarity with Azerbaijan during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Relations remained frozen until Ankara and Yerevan agreed in 2021 to launch new normalization talks and appointed special envoys to lead the process.

Earlier attempts at reconciliation faltered in 2009, when a deal to establish diplomatic relations and reopen the border failed to win ratification.

In June, Erdoğan hosted Pashinyan in Ankara for a landmark "working visit," and the two discussed possible steps to repair ties.