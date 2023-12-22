Türkiye annually wastes 2.2 trillion liras: Report

Türkiye annually wastes 2.2 trillion liras: Report

ANKARA
Türkiye annually wastes 2.2 trillion liras: Report

Türkiye squanders a staggering 2.2 trillion Turkish liras ($75.5 billion) annually, constituting 15 percent of its national income, according to a report from the Türkiye Waste Prevention Foundation.

The report suggests that this amount could solve the country's housing crisis by constructing 1.3 million homes valued at 1.7 million liras each.

The 2023 Waste Report, based on data from the previous year, addresses various sectors, proposes measures to prevent wastage, as well as outlines alternative services that could have been provided with the squandered amount.

"Around 1,323,000 homes, each valued at 1,700,000 liras, could have been constructed, effectively addressing the housing problem; 16,071 hospitals, each with 600 beds and valued at 140 million liras, could have been established; and 170,454 elementary and middle schools, each valued at 13.2 million liras and consisting of 16 classrooms, could have been built to enhance educational infrastructure."

Emphasizing that Türkiye is among the top 11 countries facing severe risks related to the food crisis, the report notes that 61 percent of food waste in the country is attributed to household waste, 26 percent to the service sector, and 13 percent to the retail industry.

The report also draws attention to the current fast-growing electronic waste, stating, "It is predicted that the 'mountain' of various electrical and electronic waste, ranging from washing machines and toasters to tablet computers, will increase by 74 million tons annually until 2030."

The foundation urges citizens to be mindful of their resource consumption, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address this pressing issue.

money,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.