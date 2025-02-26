Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Justice Ministry has announced a series of comprehensive reforms aimed at combating cybercrimes more effectively, which will include significant changes within the banking sector.

In recent years, cases of cybercrimes in Türkiye have surged, ranging from credit card information theft to phone-based fraud.

In a written statement released on Feb. 26, the ministry revealed that alongside the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, new regulations will bring fundamental changes to both the banking and digital systems.

Under the new framework, individuals whose faces cannot be recognized by ATM cameras will be prohibited from conducting transactions, in an apparent move against those attempting to conceal their identity using masks or other coverings.

Furthermore, ATMs will be required to retain video footage for up to two years.

The upcoming regulations will also mandate that banks and electronic payment institutions verify the identity of individuals through their chip-enabled identification documents before opening accounts.

In cases where bank accounts are linked to fraudulent activities, they will be temporarily frozen, and any seized illicit benefits, if determined to belong to the victims, will be returned to their rightful owners.

In line with the provisions of the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, stringent new protocols will govern the establishment of telephone subscriptions, incorporating identity verification methods to prevent misuse.

The reform will require the updating of all mobile subscription records and failure to do so within a set timeframe will result in the disconnection of non-compliant lines.

Turkish citizens will be permitted a maximum of three mobile subscriptions, while foreigners will be allowed only one.

In cases where phone lines are found to be involved in fraudulent activities, they may be severed.

Additionally, in the event that requested information, or documents are not provided within ten days during an investigation or prosecution, public prosecutors will have the authority to impose administrative fines on telecom operators.

As phone records are pivotal in many investigations, some defense attorneys argue that operators should not be compelled to share such sensitive data.

In recent years, Turkish media has increasingly reported on cases of individuals being defrauded of millions of Turkish Liras through telephone scams.

The police regularly issue public warnings, advising citizens not to trust fraudsters who impersonate law enforcement officers or prosecutors over the phone in attempts to extort money.