Türkiye announces Oscar entry

ANKARA

Türkiye has selected Murat Fıratoğlu’s “One of the Days When Hemme Died” (Hemme'nin Öldüğü Günlerden Biri) as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

According to a statement by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the selection was made by Türkiye’s Oscar Committee, which includes representatives from professional associations in the film industry and operates under the coordination of the Directorate General of Cinema.

The committee chose the film by majority vote from among 14 submissions.

The 2024 production tells the story of Eyüp, a seasonal farmworker who, after being denied payment for his labor in the tomato-drying fields, sets out on a furious one-day journey through the southeastern district of Siverek to confront and possibly kill his boss, Hemme.

The film was written, directed and led by Murat Fıratoğlu, who cast members of his own family and local residents in supporting roles.

The film made its world premiere in the “Orizzonti” (Horizons) section of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, held Aug. 28–Sept. 7, 2024, where it received the Jury Special Prize. It also won Best Film at the 31st Adana Golden Boll Film Festival, held Sept. 23–29.