Türkiye announces new diplomatic appointments

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced new assignments for several embassies and permanent missions, according to diplomatic sources Wednesday.

Zeynep Kiziltan has been assigned as the permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ilhan Saygili as the ambassador to Serbia, Sebnem Incesu as the ambassador to Switzerland, Murat Lutem as the ambassador to Lebanon and Hayriye Kumascioglu as the ambassador to Slovenia.

Additionally, Esen Altug has been assigned as the permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Esra Cankorur as the ambassador to New Zealand and Oguzhan Ertugrul as the ambassador to Japan.

Further appointments include Irfan Neziroglu as the ambassador to Pakistan, Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak as the ambassador to Bahrain, Gursel Donmez as the ambassador to Austria, Bekir Gezer as the ambassador to Tanzania, Ferhat Alkan as the ambassador to Mozambique, Ayse Selcan Sanli as the ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Oya Yazar as the ambassador to Laos, Volkan Oskiper as the ambassador to Cameroon, Yusuf Burak Rende as the ambassador to Sierra Leone, Metin Ergin as the ambassador to South Sudan and Huseyin Barbaros Dicle as the ambassador to Zambia.

