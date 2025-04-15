Türkiye announces massive multinational swoop on organized crime

ANKARA

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on April 15 announced that a sweeping multinational operation targeting transnational narcotics syndicates has led to the detention of 234 suspects.

Simultaneous raids were carried out in Türkiye, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and Belgium, Yerlikaya told reporters in a press conference in the capital Ankara.

The operations were conducted following months of coordinated intelligence sharing with several countries, including the U.S., France, the U.K., Australia, Greece, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Brazil and Iran.

Suspects attempted to produce and traffic cocaine from South American countries to Türkiye and Europe via sea and land routes and heroin via Iran and Afghanistan, the minister said.

They also had plans for skunk traffic through Balkan countries and the distribution of ecstasy through European countries.

“This morning, 234 senior affiliates of an organized criminal network were apprehended — nine abroad and 225 within Türkiye,” the minister said.

Ten of the individuals detained were already on Interpol’s Red Notice list.

Some 21.2 tons of drugs were also confiscated.

Codenamed Operation Orkinos-Bulut, the crackdown also targeted the financial infrastructure of the network.

Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) seized approximately 13 billion Turkish Lira (around $400 million) worth of assets, including 681 properties, 127 vehicles, stakes in 113 companies and multiple bank accounts linked to the suspects.

Yerlikaya highlighted the critical role of international cooperation, particularly with Europol, calling it “a milestone in global law enforcement collaboration.”

Turkish officers were deployed to Europol’s headquarters to work directly with European analysts during the investigation, the minister explained.

“Criminal networks operating across continents have been dealt a significant blow,” Yerlikaya said.

“Let it be clear: There is no safe haven for these syndicates. We will track them down, even in the darkest corners.”

Türkiye has ramped up its efforts against organized crime in recent years, both domestically and through international partnerships. Authorities have arrested numerous fugitives wanted by foreign governments, while continuing to push for the extradition of individuals pursued by Turkish law enforcement.

In February, an Italian delegation of prosecutors and senior police officials held talks in Istanbul concerning legal proceedings against a Turkish crime syndicate led by Barış Boyun. Currently imprisoned in Italy, Boyun is believed to have orchestrated several high-profile armed attacks, often carried out by gunmen on motorcycles.