Türkiye and US relaunch counterterrorism talks in joint statement

ANKARA
During the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism in Washington, Ankara and Washington have agreed to restart the Türkiye-U.S. Counterterrorism Consultations, aiming to enhance cooperation against terrorism and organized crime, according to the Foreign Ministry.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken reiterated condemnation of PKK, DHKP-C, and Daesh, stressing their threat to Türkiye's security. He stated, "The United States condemns PKK, DHKP-C, and Daesh, which target Türkiye's security."

Both diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating Daesh in Iraq and Syria and collaborating against their affiliates in Africa and Central Asia. Blinken emphasized, "We are determined to permanently defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria and cooperate against their offshoots in Africa and Central Asia."

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S., Britain, and the EU, has caused over 40,000 civilian and security personnel casualties during nearly four decades of terrorism.

Since 2016, Ankara has conducted successful counterterrorism operations in northern Syria—Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019)—to thwart the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitate residents' peaceful settlement.

Tensions persist in Turkish-U.S. relations as Ankara warns against supporting terror elements, while Washington continues such assistance despite promises to remove the group from Türkiye's border area. Blinken emphasized, "We are aware of Türkiye's concerns regarding terror elements."

Economic cooperation also featured prominently, with both countries vowing to advance defense industry collaboration. The statement emphasized, "Türkiye and the U.S. announce they will capitalize on opportunities to advance defense industry cooperation.”

A joint statement emphasized the importance of resolving the Gaza conflict and addressing the humanitarian crisis. The statement asserted, "Türkiye and the U.S. announce they will capitalize on opportunities to advance defense industry cooperation.”

The ministry stressed the significance of enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through the development of forums. They emphasized, "Türkiye, U.S. affirm the importance of developing bilateral forums to improve and deepen economic cooperation."

